‘You’re Definitely Going to Want to Make,’ says Ina Garten of the Barefoot Contessa Butternut Squash Side.

Baked Farro and Butternut Squash by Ina Garten is an absolute must-try.

So says the Food Network star and celebrity chef.

A not-so-secret ingredient boosts the Barefoot Contessa side dish.

Plus, according to Garten, it’s hearty enough to be served alone.

On Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa Garten, making Baked Farro and Butternut Squash, it was revealed that bacon is what gives the dish its flavor.

“OK, you can’t talk about pork without mentioning everyone’s favorite pork,” she explained, “and bacon is the secret ingredient in my Baked Farro and Butternut Squash.”

It adds a whole new dimension to the dish.

“

The Modern Comfort Food author uses her bacon hack to bake it in the oven instead of frying it in a pan.

“Instead of cooking it on top of the stove, where it splatters all over the place,” Garten explained, “I put a baking rack on a sheet pan and then just lay the bacon out flat.”

Then she bakes it for 25 minutes, and “it’s going to come out perfectly,” she says.

Garten later praised the Baked Farro and Butternut Squash for having “so many flavors,” saying, “The butternut squash, the farro, and the herbs, but it’s the bacon that really takes it over the top.”

“You’ll want to make this,” she added.

Now it’s time for some cooking advice from Garten.

In addition to baking bacon in the oven, the Food Network star has a few other tricks up her sleeve.

The use of pearled farro is one of the most important.

“Farro is an ancient wheat grain,” explains the author.

Garten told Barefoot Contessa, “It’s just delicious.”

“It’s very nutty, and the fact that it’s pearled means that the wheat germ has been removed, and it cooks much faster than semi-pearled farro, so get pearled farro.”

Garten also offers advice on how to cut butternut squash, which is notoriously difficult to do at home.

She wrote in her Make It Ahead cookbook, “Peel the butternut squash and cut it in half so it doesn’t wobble while you cut it.”

Finally, fresh herbs, particularly thyme, should not be overlooked.

“Fresh thyme makes such a difference from dried thyme,” she said on Barefoot Contessa.

Now for the specifics on how to prepare the Barefoot…

