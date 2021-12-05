You’re Deserving of Hunter McGrady’s Holiday Gift Picks for 2021

Hunter McGrady’s Holiday Gift Picks for 2021

With only a few more holiday shopping weekends left, Hunter McGrady, a fashion designer, shared her gift picks.

Hunter McGrady was interviewed because we believe her picks will appeal to you.

Her own product line is represented by some of the items shown.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

During the holiday season, everyone deserves a special present.

Hunter McGrady’s QVC line, All Worthy, has been designing clothing all year.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is honored to know her pieces are being wrapped for fabulous gifts as holiday shopping ramps up.

Hunter told E! News, “I love being able to feel like I’m in their home with each customer!”

“I feel like I’m right there with them enjoying the holidays, and because All Worthy caters to such a wide range of customers, there’s always something for everyone!”

Hunter shared the gifts she would recommend from QVC in honor of the busiest shopping season. Start shopping for cozy, special, and heartfelt presents below.

“This is one of my favorite new drops,” says one of My Cozy Fashionistas.

It’s the ideal long-sleeve sweater.

I’ve worn it with jeans, sweatpants, and even pajamas, and it’s always a hit!”

“This set is absolutely breathtaking,” says a makeup enthusiast.

For a refreshed, ‘just got my 10(plus) hours of sleep’ look, give to your favorite makeup lover (and buy for yourself!)

Nothing compares!”

“This is a WOW item for anyone who loves to cook! It is a jack of all trades kitchen item,” says the chef.

Everything from meat to bread to cake can be cooked by you!”

“You can’t go wrong with a pair of cozy joggers,” I tell My Cozy Fashionistas.

These are made of knit jersey and feel like butter! Wear them with the matching sweatshirt for a total snuggle fest!”

“This is the matching sweatshirt! Hello cute outfit! I’ll take one for mom and sister please!” for My Cozy Fashionistas.

“As a new mom, I always want tangible photos of my baby in a photo album or framed!” says the family.

“Listen, you can’t… in a world of Zoom,” says the kid.

Latest News from Infosurhoy

You’re Worthy of Hunter McGrady’s 2021 Holiday Gift Picks