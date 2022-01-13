You’re eating your McDonald’s nuggets incorrectly; if you do it correctly, your nuggets will be even crispier.

McDonald’s nuggets will be even crispier if you eat them correctly.

APPARENTLY, once you’ve brought your McDonald’s meal home to eat, you can improve it.

A McDonald’s fan revealed how to make the fast-food chain’s famous chicken nuggets even crispier – all it takes is a common cooking tool.

The user, who goes by the handle @hoodmeals on TikTok, claimed to have discovered the ultimate “cheat code” for enhancing McDonald’s McNuggets.

They simply fried them in an air fryer, which resulted in noticeably crispier results.

They then used maple syrup as a dipping sauce for the ultimate flavor explosion – though this tactic did not go over well with everyone.

One viewer remarked, “You lost me at the syrup.”

“I’mma pass on the syrup,” one user wrote.

A third person questioned why they didn’t use McDonald’s syrup in the video.

However, it appears that his air fryer hack went largely unnoticed.

Indeed, one user claimed that “Karen approved” the video.

McDonald’s Canada took notice of the video, which received nearly 300,000 “likes.”

They were more concerned with the half-eaten chicken nugget that appeared in the video.

They wrote, “We see that half-bite nugget.”

“Can’t say I blame you.”

If you’re in the mood for some McDonald’s, there are a few things you should know before you go.

A man claiming to be a former employee offered his advice on how to ensure that you always get fresh burgers and fries.

Another former McDonald’s employee revealed some drive-thru secrets, including which items are available frozen.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.