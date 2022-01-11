You’re flipping your eggs incorrectly – here’s how to keep the yolks from breaking with a simple kitchen item.

Although scrambling eggs is a simple process, there is always room for improvement.

A cooking expert revealed a foolproof way to flip eggs without breaking the yolk.

The expert, @mealsandmunchies on TikTok, revealed her secret to her 586,000 TikTok followers.

She began her post by saying, “Here’s how I do my lid flip trick with eggs that I did in my video the other day.”

“I start by sprinkling cooking spray on my pan.

“If you prefer, you can use butter or oil,” she added.

“Then I add my eggs, cover it, and cook it for a few minutes.”

When she was ready to flip the eggs, she slid them out of the pan onto the inside of a pot or pan lid.

She then flipped the eggs over in the pan by flipping the lid on.

When the job was finished, the yolks of the eggs were still intact.

The hack appeared to pique the interest of the expert’s followers, with many claiming to be eager to try it out.

“Wow, that’s really clever.”

“I’m about to go drop my eggs trying to replicate,” one user joked.

“So, you’re saying the last 24 years of my life could have been avoided this easily?” a second inquired.

“I’m not going to my kitchen right now to try this! It works!!! Beautifully!” exclaimed a viewer who had completed the trick successfully.

It turns out that we weren’t just flipping our eggs the wrong way around.

According to a professional chef, we’ve been cooking with our pans incorrectly.

He suggested that instead of scraping food from the bottom of a pan while cooking, we simply wait for the food to finish cooking.

He advised, “If whatever you’re cooking sticks to the pan, it’s not done yet.”

“It’ll be released as soon as it’s finished.”

