‘You’re Just the Homewrecker,’ Stevie Nicks said of her relationship with Mick Fleetwood.

Stevie Nicks says she has few regrets in her life.

Hers are linked to some of her doomed relationships.

One of them was with Mick Fleetwood, who was also a member of the band.

Despite the fact that she considers him one of her great loves, she says her impression of the relationship is bleak.

She opened up about the affair and what she had learned from it.

Following her split with Lindsey Buckingham, Nicks began dating Don Henley.

She began dating Fleetwood, who was married to Jenny Boyd at the time, around the same time.

It wasn’t even a one-night stand.

“Eventually I fell in love with her, and it was chaotic, it was on the road, and it was a crazy love affair that went on for longer than any of us really remember — probably several years by the end,” Fleetwood wrote in his book Play On.

Despite the fact that Nicks adored him, she claimed that the relationship was fueled by drugs and alcohol.

“If we hadn’t had a party and all been completely drunk, messed up, and coked out, and, you know, ended up being the last two people at the party, Mick and I would never have had an affair,” she said on Oprah’s Master Class.

“And guess what? It’s not difficult to figure out what happened — and it wasn’t a good thing.”

It was doomed from the beginning.

It was a doomed venture that caused a great deal of suffering for all involved and ultimately resulted in nothing.”

Fleetwood and Nicks are still in love.

Nicks has even stated that she thinks they might end up together.

“Perhaps when we’re really old,” she said, according to Zo Howe’s book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours.

“It’s a possibility.”

Mick is someone I will always adore.

It’s a strange thing to say, but no one will ever be able to take that from me.”

Despite this, she has a negative opinion of the relationship.

She described their relationship to Vulture as “the crazy accidental affair.”

It should never have happened.

And we were well aware of it from the start.”

She talked about the main takeaway from the relationship.

“If there’s one thing I learned from that relationship, it’s that you shouldn’t go after other women’s husbands,” she said.

“If you end a marriage, you’ll never be the same woman again.”

“You’re nothing but a home wrecker.”

Nicks attended the wedding of bandmate John McVie while still involved with Fleetwood Mac

