You’re making your bed incorrectly; the proper method eliminates wrinkles with a low-cost solution.

You’re making your bed incorrectly; the proper method uses a super-cheap solution to remove wrinkles.

WE’VE ALL BEEN TOLD that making our bed first thing in the morning will help us have a more productive day.

A smooth and fluffed bed can bring us calmness and a small sense of accomplishment in addition to making our room look cleaner.

However, no matter how much you pull and tuck your duvet, the wrinkles won’t go away.

Rather than removing and ironing your sheets, one woman on TikTok shared a quick fix: a jug of water mixed with equal parts rubbing alcohol and equal parts fabric softener.

The cleaning pro, who goes by the online handle @Carolina.McCauley, poured the mixture into an empty spray bottle and sprayed her linen duvet cover.

The potion, according to Carolina, works as a wrinkle reducer as well as a deodorizer for beds and couches.

It can also be used in the kitchen.

She said, while buffing a coffee maker and a refrigerator, “Use it to clean and polish your stainless steel.”

Stephanie Padilla, a TikToker, knows the trick to odor-free upholstery if you’re looking for more furniture cleaning tips.

“I go over my freshly vacuumed furniture and accent chairs with a couple of essential oil drops in a clean, damp sponge,” she began.

She recorded herself wiping the backs of her couch and chairs with the sponge.

“I also like to grab a sheet of paper, drop essential oil, rip it up, and vacuum over it,” she says of the rugs.

She strewn the torn-up pieces of paper towel across her fabric carpet, and the scent spread as she vacuumed them up.

While some viewers praised the hack, others warned that it could be harmful to rugs if pets are present.

