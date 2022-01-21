You’re not changing your sheets nearly as often as you should be… and you’re definitely not doing it often enough.

You’re not changing your sheets nearly as often as you should be… and you’re definitely not doing it enough.

EXPERTS have revealed how frequently you should wash your sheets, and you’re probably not doing so as frequently as you should.

There’s nothing like freshly laundered sheets, but we can be sluggish when it comes to doing so.

According to the Sleep Foundation, we should all wash our bed sheets once a week.

Most people only wash their bed linen every other week, according to the foundation.

Sheets should be washed more frequently than once a week in some cases.

If you have asthma or allergies, for example, you should wash your sheets more frequently to see if your symptoms improve.

You should also clean your sheets every three or four days if you sleep with a pet in your bed.

You should clean your sheets more than once a week if you eat in bed, go to bed without showering, or sleep naked.

Why is it so important to keep your sheets clean? Over time, dirt, dead skin cells, body oils, and sweat accumulate on your bed linen.

Dust mites, as well as their carcasses and feces, can build up in your bed, which is particularly problematic.

They’re common in most homes, surviving entirely on dead skin cells and causing skin irritation as well as exacerbating allergy symptoms.

According to recent research, 78% of people are more excited to go to bed if their sheets smell fresh, so keeping your sheets clean is definitely worthwhile if you want to enjoy bedtime to the fullest.

