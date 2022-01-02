‘You’re Not Going to See Nine Seasons of It,’ says ‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan, hinting that the Duttons’ saga may be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Season 4 of Yellowstone is winding down, and fans are already anticipating what’s next for John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his family, and their beloved Yellowstone Ranch.

But, according to creator Taylor Sheridan, the Duttons’ story may be coming to a close sooner rather than later.

Season 4 of Yellowstone was coming to a close, but 1883, its prequel, was just getting started.

Sheridan’s planned expansion of the Yellowstone universe begins with this series.

He’s also working on a spinoff called 6666, which will be set at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

During Yellowstone season 4, fans saw a glimpse of that location.

Sheridan also has Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner airing on Paramount(plus) as part of his massive deal with CBS Viacom.

Land Man, a drama about Texas oil rigging, is also in the works for the streaming service.

As well as Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama Kansas City.

According to The New York Times, Sheridan chose 1883 as the first Yellowstone spinoff because “American pioneers have never been portrayed accurately.”

“Many of the pioneers came from Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia, and they hired guides to take them west,” explained Sheridan.

“They were unable to communicate because they were not fluent in the language.”

They had never seen a horse before.

They’d never handled a weapon before.

And they had no idea that the land they were on belonged to a different tribe.”

Native Americans were not the greatest threat to wagon trains, according to the Texas native.

He stated that falling off the wagon was the leading cause of death on the Oregon Trail.

The second was disease, and the third was bandits.

“Native Americans were something like sixth,” he claims.

Sheridan is clearly a busy man, working on a variety of projects.

That isn’t to say he isn’t aware of the situation in Yellowstone.

The western could run for another four seasons, at the very least, due to its popularity.

Sheridan, on the other hand, claims that will not be the case.

“Well, I’m sure you know how it ends.”

That is the conclusion to which I am writing.

“You can only hover so much before the story loses its locomotion; you can’t just put it in neutral because it’s successful,” Sheridan said.

” It’ll last for as long as it takes…

