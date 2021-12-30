You’re overlooking a crucial household tool – an expert demonstrates her step-by-step method.

You’re overlooking a vital household tool – an expert demonstrates her step-by-step method.

AFTER a long day of vacuuming, dusting, and mopping your house, you’ll probably feel like it’s clean and tidy.

However, it turns out that you’re overlooking one crucial tool: the vacuum cleaner.

Neat Caroline, a cleaning guru who shares a variety of cleaning tips, hacks, and tricks on her TikTok page, showed her viewers how to clean their handheld vacuum after they’ve finished using it.

She demonstrated how to deconstruct and clean a Dyson cordless vacuum in this video.

At the top of her step-by-step guide, she said, “Look at your brush attachment.”

“Of course, there’ll be lint and hair here.”

“There’s also some dirt here at the base that you want to get to.”

She then rotated the plastic part that holds the vacuum’s main spinning brush out of place with a coin, allowing her to clean the brush more thoroughly.

Caroline then removed the vacuum’s brush attachment, which had a piece holding it in place at the bottom, with a penny.

“Pick up a damp rag.

“Run it along the base to get rid of the dirt,” Caroline advised.

Before putting everything back together, she also cleaned the brush attachment.

“So now we’re going to give the bin a deeper clean,” she said, removing the part of the vacuum where the dirt collects.

She also wiped it down with a rag.

The filter was washed as the final step in the vacuum deep clean.

Caroline instructed, “Rinse this under cold water until the water beneath it runs clear.”

“Let it sit for 24 hours on a towel, then pop it back into your machine and it’ll be ready to use.”

Caroline’s advice was well-received by viewers, with one even remarking that the guide was exactly what she “needed.”

People appear to be forgetting to clean a number of household cleaning tools.

Washing machines, for example, have filters that need to be cleaned once a month, as a surprised TikToker revealed on her page.

A mixture of vinegar and baking soda can also be used to clean the drum of a washing machine.

A microwave, when used in the kitchen, has a filter compartment that should be cleaned or replaced every six months.

Running a hot cycle with no dishes inside except a bowl filled with vinegar will clean the entire dishwasher.

Who knew there would be so much left to clean once you were done?