You’re peeling your potatoes incorrectly; if you do it correctly, you won’t have any bruises.

You’re peeling your potatoes incorrectly; if you do it correctly, no bruises will appear.

There are so many delicious ways to enjoy potatoes: French fries, mashed potatoes, salads, and skins.

You must, however, properly prepare the starchy vegetable to ensure that your potato-based recipes turn out tasty.

On TikTok, @AbbyInTheGalley, a chef who goes by the handle @AbbyInTheGalley, offered tips on how to peel potatoes.

Any unsightly brown spots and bruises will be removed the right way, according to Abby.

The chef started by removing the skin with a peeler and then flipping the potato to get a good slicing angle.

“Do you know what that little beak at the end of your potato peeler is for?” the pro asked.

Abby pointed to the tool’s indentation at the tip.

“It’s to get out all of those little nasty bits,” the chef explained as he slid the groove across the vegetable’s body, scooping out the small dark spots.

“Cut the potato open and remove the core.”

“Also keep your potatoes in water to prevent browning,” Abby added as a final suggestion.

In a bowl of water, the chef submerged the already-peeled potatoes.

The hack was a hit with viewers:

“Why does it feel like you’re resuming your role as my mother and teaching me how to cook?” one joked.

Another said, “You’re saving lives one tip at a time.”

Abby is well-known for her kitchen advice, such as this one.

The chef recently shared a video showing how to dice a tomato properly.

It makes a huge difference what kind of knife you use.

“Either a really sharp chef’s knife, like my awesome Kuma knife, or a serrated knife,” Abby suggested.

“The whole point is to keep the tomato from smushing.”

“To core the tomato, I’ll just grip my knife and make a circular cut around the core,” says the first step.

Abby made a shallow incision around the top stem of the tomato and pulled it out while gripping the top of the knife.

The chef then halved the tomato lengthwise.

“Cut the tomato into even sheets,” Abby said as she sliced down the middle of one of the tomato halves (lengthwise again).

“After that, slice it one way and then the other, and it should come out in small, diced pieces.”

