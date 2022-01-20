You’re removing price tags incorrectly; the proper method avoids broken nails and sticky residue.

You’re removing price tags incorrectly; the proper method eliminates broken nails and sticky residue.

WE’VE ALL HAD THE EXPERIENCE OF attempting to remove a price tag only to have the remaining pieces stuck to the item.

We sometimes try so hard to remove every last scrap of paper that we end up ruining our nails as well.

Sarah Lindner, who goes by the TikTok handle @TheHouseOfSequins, claims that removing stubborn tags doesn’t require much effort.

“Stop picking at it,” she said, as she tried to remove a sticky tag from a frame with the corner of her nail.

“Pull out a blowdryer before you wrestle with a stubborn sticker on a new item and leave that sticky residue.”

“Apply heat for a few seconds and the sticker will easily peel off.”

A few viewers shared their own tips for removing tags like this in the comments:

“A lighter can also be used,” one person suggested.

“And if any leftover residue sticks, use rubbing alcohol after that,” a second added.

TikTok has a lot of good ideas for product hacks like this.

Most of us are cleaning our cast iron skillets incorrectly, according to a man known as @Cast_Iron_Chris.

The general consensus is that cast iron should only be cleaned with water.

People claimed that if you used soap or scrubbed the skillet, you’d have to salt and oil it all over again.

However, @Cast_Iron_Chris stated the opposite.

In a video, he claimed, “Soap is safe for your cast iron.”

“Handmade soaps used to contain a lot of lye.”

“While lye will strip your seasonings, modern soaps do not contain any lye in the final product.”

“By properly cleaning your cast iron, you can ensure that it will continue to look and cook beautifully.”

“Do not put it in the dishwasher though…or leave it sitting in the soapy sink,” one woman added in the comments section after following his advice.

“Plus soap strips oils, yes,” a second agreed with his advice.

Due to the way it’s bonded once heated, it’s NOT SEASONING.

People, soap is fine to use.”

