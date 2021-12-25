According to an expert on what to do with gravy and pigs in blankets, you’re storing your Christmas leftovers incorrectly.

According to an expert on what to do with gravy and pigs in blankets, you’re storing your Christmas leftovers incorrectly.

TOO MUCH – TOO MUCH BEVERAGE, TOO MUCH DECORATION, AND TOO MUCH FOOD – IS THE ONE THING THAT SUMMITS CHRISTMAS.

Magnet’s kitchen and retail experts have shared their top tips for storing Christmas leftovers safely to avoid it going to waste (an estimated 270,000 tonnes of food is wasted in the UK during the festive season alone).

”By safely storing leftovers and getting creative in the kitchen with surplus food, this waste can be easily reduced.”

They claim that these leftovers can also be turned into ”luxurious meals.”

FABULOUS BINGO IS OFFERING A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT.

”From curries to pies, there are thousands of delectable leftover holiday recipes to try.”

If you have extra food that you want to repurpose after your feast, make sure you store it properly.

As a result, you will avoid ”the unwelcome gift of food poisoning.”

According to their findings, during the Christmas season, 2 million turkeys are thrown away in the United Kingdom alone.

”After your leftover meat has been cooked, cover it loosely with foil or cling film while it cools down,” say the experts, to keep the meat from becoming contaminated by airborne bacteria.

”Wrap the meat tightly in plastic wrap or place it in a sealed bag (or container) before placing it in the refrigerator after it has cooled for one to two hours.”

According to the UK Food Standards Agency, turkey in this condition will last two to three days.

”After Christmas, store any leftover pigs in blankets in the same way you would turkey meat and eat them for up to three days.”

Allow them to cool completely before wrapping them in foil and storing them in an airtight container or bag in the refrigerator, just like turkey.

The stuffing is stored differently depending on whether or not there is meat in it.

”If your stuffing isn’t made with meat, it can be kept in the refrigerator for up to four days.”

According to the experts, the sausage should be consumed within three days.

”Wrap your stuffing in foil before putting it in the fridge, as described above.”

After the guests have left, roast potatoes and vegetables, a traditional Christmas dish, are frequently discarded.

According to the Food Standards Agency, ”Roast vegetables, like most foods, should be cooled and refrigerated as soon as possible, preferably within two hours.”

”I roasted the vegetables in the oven…”

Infosurhoy’s latest updates.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]