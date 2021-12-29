You’re storing your Christmas lights incorrectly; learn how to keep them from becoming tangled with a Pringles tube.

IT’S TIME TO ACCEPT THE HARD FACT THAT CHRISTMAS IS OVER, AND IT’S TIME TO REMOVE ALL THE DECORATION.

But before you toss the gleaming baubles and lights into a box for next year, read about this clever woman’s trick to keep them from getting tangled.

The trick, which was shared on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, only requires an empty Pringles tube.

“I duct-taped one end of the lights to the other.”

”Wrapped the lights around the tree as I took the lights off.”

She then simply taped the other end on, according to this crafty Christmas fan.

”Excellent.”

The post has since received over 2,000 likes, prompting many members of the group to share their holiday hacks, which include using an empty foil tube, a coat hanger, and even a rolled up newspaper.

Hundreds of Facebook users have also reacted to the tip, with one joking, “That’s a good reason to go buy Pringles.”

”Pringles tubes are great, I make a small hole in the lid to insert the plug,” wrote another.

”Place the plug inside the tube to prevent it from becoming clogged,” read another suggestion.

”I use a coat hanger, but this is a much better idea,” said another user of the recently discovered Pringles hack.

The ”full-time YouTuber” @clairescraftycorner” uploaded the same trick to TikTok as well.

More than 200 thousand people watched her video, with one person, unfortunately, discovering the trick too late.

”This should have been watched an hour ago!”

”I’ve done this for years, it makes it so much easier next year!!!’ said one user who praised the suggestion.

”Is it really a hack if it’s just common sense?” wondered a skeptic.

