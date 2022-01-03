You’re storing your cookies incorrectly; storing them correctly ensures that they stay soft and fresh for longer.

You’re storing your cookies incorrectly; the proper method ensures that they stay soft and fresh for longer.

There’s nothing quite like biting into a rock-solid cookie when you’re expecting a sweet, gooey treat in your mouth.

Fortunately, there’s an “age-old” trick for keeping cookies moist and fresh – and a baking expert revealed exactly how to do it.

“We don’t have a gatekeeper over here, and my dad has been using this cookie hack for as long as I can remember,” the expert began her video on the Tasty TikTok page.

“Biting into a rock-hard cookie is one of the worst things that has ever happened to me.”

“Place a piece of bread in your Tupperware and all the water from the bread will be absorbed by the cookies the next day,” she concluded. “When you bite into your cookies and pull [them]apart, they’ll be nice, soft, and chewy just like they were baked yesterday.”

If there are any doubters, the hundreds of messages in support of the hack that have flooded the video’s comment section may be enough to persuade them.

One person who was familiar with the tip wrote, “That’s an age-old grandma hack.”

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid, and I’m 45.”

Someone with years of experience added, “It really works.”

A third person exclaimed, “Been doing this for years!! Love it!”

Several users suggested baking the cookies slightly underdone when they came out of the oven instead of using the trick.

To soften a cookie, one person suggested heating it in the microwave with a cup of water.

Science can help with a variety of foods, not just cookies.

Another expert previously detailed how she keeps her produce fresher for longer periods of time.

“Never wash your fruit and vegetables; store them dirty and wash them before using,” she advised.

Because leftover water on food can encourage mold growth, the expert advised waiting to wash it until it was ready to eat.

“Your food lasts three times longer; spinach lasts me two to three weeks.”

“Cucumbers and celery last up to four weeks for me,” they added.

