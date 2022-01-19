You’re storing your fruit incorrectly – here’s how to keep it fresher for longer.

A MAN who has dedicated his TikTok page to food, material, and energy conservation has revealed that we’ve all been storing our fruit incorrectly.

He claims that doing it correctly prolongs the life of fruit and prevents it from being thrown away prematurely.

Armen Adamjan said at the start of his TikTok video, “If you buy fruits and vegetables, here’s how to store them and make them last even longer.”

He went on to say that due to the way people store pears, apples, and kiwis in their homes, they have been expiring too soon.

He suggested keeping them separate rather than mixing them all together in a bowl or something similar because “they release a gas called ethylene.”

According to Armen, the gas “ripens everything else around it,” causing produce to spoil faster.

He recommended wrapping the tops of bananas in plastic wrap and giving them their own spot in the kitchen.

He also advised against keeping tomatoes in the refrigerator.

Moving on from fruits, Armen shared some kitchen storage suggestions for vegetables and herbs.

“Keep onions, garlic, and shallots out of the fridge and in a dry, cool place,” he advised.

According to Armen, potatoes should be stored in a cool, dry, and dark environment, as keeping them in the fridge will cause their starches to turn into sugar.

He also mentioned that lettuce can be wrapped in foil and kept in the refrigerator.

He claims that using this method, it can last up to 30 days.

“Fill up a jar with a little bit of water and add them in,” he said of the scallions and asparagus.

“Then cover them loosely with a plastic bag; they’ll last 10 to 14 days.”

He also advised keeping lemon and ginger in the fridge, but not cucumbers.

Finally, he recommended wrapping all herbs in damp paper towels and storing them in the fridge to extend their life.

While Armen covered a lot of food in his video, he didn’t go over all of the food-keeping tips, tricks, and hacks.

Another expert claimed that all you need is a jar and a lemon to keep half an avocado fresh for up to a week.

A savvy TikToker shared her trick for preventing fresh cookies from hardening in their storage container, moving away from produce.