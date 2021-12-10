You’re storing your measuring cups incorrectly – an expert in organization reveals a simple way to keep track of them.

You’re storing your measuring cups incorrectly – here’s how to keep track of them easily.

A PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZER is assisting people in making the most of their kitchen space.

The expert shared his top tip for organizing measuring spoons and cups in a TikTok video so you don’t waste time looking for the right ones.

“If you’re always looking for a measuring cup or a measuring spoon in a drawer,” he suggests, “just pop a couple of Command hooks on the backside of one of your cabinet doors, slip all of your measuring spoons on the bottom [row], and then do another row on top for your measuring cups.”

Two rows of measuring spoons and cups were shown hanging in an orderly fashion from the backside of a white cabinet in the video.

When the cabinet is opened, however, many commenters have expressed concern about the noise the measuring tools will make.

To avoid this, flip them so the measuring part of the cup or spoon sticks out and hangs flat against the door.

This is in direct contrast to how the guru hung the tools in his video.

The expert also suggested using an over-the-toilet organizer to free up space in another part of the kitchen.

In his case, he placed the unit on top of his garbage can.

Finally, the expert advised people to make a trash bag dispenser, which will save space.

“Pull them out of the box and [slip]them through this wall-mounted paper towel rack,” he suggested.

“All you have to do now is mount it on the inside of a cabinet door.”

A single mother may have some storage hacks for you if you’re looking to fill your home with them.

With the help of clever storage solutions, she transformed a 325-square-foot home into a comfortable home for herself and her daughter.

Of course, she had to let go of a lot of things in order to fit everything into the small space – and she doesn’t miss them now.

“I’ve changed so much that instead of filling the storage space I have, which I designed FOR this reason,” she explained, “I just want less stuff.”

