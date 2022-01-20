You’re storing your milk incorrectly—here’s why you shouldn’t put it on the fridge door shelf and where it belongs instead.

MILK is a common grocery item in most households.

Milk is used in a variety of foods, including cereal, coffee, smoothies, and scrambled eggs, to name a few.

Milk, on the other hand, frequently spoils before we remember to buy a new jug at the store.

Fortunately, @Neat.Caroline, a TikTok cleaning guru, said she knows how to make it last longer.

She advised, “Keep milk off the fridge door and on an upper or middle shelf where it will be the coldest.”

She also provided a few more storage tips in the video to help you extend the shelf life of your groceries.

“Keep nuts and seeds in the fridge to keep them fresh for a long time,” she advises.

Caroline claims that using this method will extend the life of your nuts to six months.

“Keep cheese wrapped in parchment paper, which allows it to breathe while preventing mold growth,” she said in her third tip.

Caroline claimed that the parchment paper prevents moisture from escaping.

She then moved on to the topic of fruit storage.

“To keep your berries fresh, use a paper towel to line a glass container, which absorbs moisture and prevents mold.”

She placed the glass container on the fridge shelf and covered it with a lid.

“If you like your butter at room temperature, use salted butter instead of unsalted butter to extend the life of your butter,” she said, referring to those who prefer soft, spreadable butter.

Finally, while placing the Ziploc bag in a refrigerator drawer, she said, “Place ginger in a plastic bag with the air pushed out.”

“This will keep moisture and oxygen out.”

Viewers praised her in the comments section, with the berries tip being a fan favorite:

One user wrote, “OMG raspberry hack changes the game.”

Caroline was asked if she washes the berries before or after eating them.

Caroline’s response was:

“Great question! Only when you intend to eat them—otherwise, the moisture will make them soggy and moldy.”

