You’re toasting your bagels incorrectly; doing so properly will keep them fresh and chewy for longer.

You’re toasting your bagels incorrectly; the proper method keeps them fresh and chewy for longer.

For the most part, BAGELS are a breakfast staple.

Nothing beats a fresh, warm bagel topped with cream cheese and lox.

Bagels, on the other hand, have the disadvantage of becoming stale after only a few days.

Amalyah Oren, who goes by the TikTok handle @AkoCreative, was surprised to learn about this simple bagel hack that keeps them tasting fresh for much longer.

“As a Jew from the northeast, I thought I knew everything there was to know about bagels,” she began in her video.

“You wet the bagel before toasting it.”

She captured someone grabbing an everything bagel and rinsing it under the sink faucet quickly and lightly.

“After that, you just throw it in the oven whole.”

Oren warned, “You don’t cut it before toasting it.”

She stressed the importance of toasting the bagel in the oven rather than in a toaster.

“And then you end up with a bagel that tastes like it was just baked fresh,” says the narrator.

She replied to a commenter who asked for the oven temperature and toasting time, saying to preheat the oven to 375 degrees and toast for five minutes.

The video has over a million views and hundreds of comments praising Oren’s deception.

One person joked, “Why don’t they teach us this stuff in school?”

“It’s insane.

“It tastes exactly like a fresh bagel,” a second added.

More people also shared how they use this hack for other foods:

“It also works for stale baguettes,” one said.

Another person added, “Same with reheating pizza! It really works.”

