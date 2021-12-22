You’re tying your hair up incorrectly; here’s what you should do instead, according to a hair expert.

You’re tying your hair up incorrectly; here’s what a hair expert recommends instead.

WE OFTEN SEARCH ONLINE FOR WAYS TO REPAIR OUR DAMAGED, DRIED-OUT ENDS WHEN IT COMES TO HAIR CARE.

Though a chop would be a quick fix, it’s critical to understand how we can prevent further damage to our locks.

According to one woman, a simple change in your daily hair routine can make all the difference: the way you tie your hair.

Connie Kamilla is a hairstylist who has gained a following on TikTok for her hair advice.

She recently disproved a popular hair-care myth.

She first demonstrated how to tie it incorrectly in the video, twisting her luscious, jet-black mane into a ballerina bun.

She then used a hair tie to keep the bun in place.

Connie, contrary to popular belief, believes that wearing your hair up like this is harmful, calling it “the most damaging ‘protective’ style.”

“This is something I used to do all the time.”

I didn’t realize it was begging for split ends until I realized it.”

Instead, she recommends using a claw clip to keep your bun in place.

“At night, I usually put my hair up in a bun and sleep on silk.”

If you don’t have one of these clips, Connie suggests a non-damaging scrunchie.

One made of silk was recommended by her.

The hair guru explained why a clip is better than a traditional ponytail holder in response to a commenter who asked why a clip is better than a traditional ponytail holder:

“To keep the style, the hair tie is too tight and rubbing on your hair with force.

The claw clip is more comfortable to wear on the hair.”

Other commenters admired her and expressed gratitude for her ongoing advice:

“You’re the only hairstylist I’ll accept recommendations from now on.”

“I’ve done everything you’ve said you do, and my hair is getting so long,” one viewer wrote.

Another chimed in, “Your hair is gorgeous!! You look absolutely stunning!! WOW!!!!”