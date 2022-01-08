You’re using deodorant incorrectly – an expert explains how often you should change it.

Expert reveals how often you should change your deodorant if you’re using it incorrectly.

Most people use DEODORANT on a regular basis because no one wants their t-shirts to be stained and smelly.

However, there are times when we discover that our deodorant isn’t performing as well as it once did.

One man, who goes by the online handle @flud_fashion, claims to know how to avoid the problem.

“Did you know that your stank can become immune to your deodorant?” Connor began a video on his TikTok account.

Bacteria farts, he coined the unappealing process that causes body odor.

“Extra fatty sweat is produced by sweat glands in your armpits and crotch area,” Connor explained.

“And the bacteria eats the fatty acids in your sweat, and then it farts out the waste, which is why you stink.”

Using the same deodorant for an extended period of time, he claims, can exacerbate the issue:

“Even if you’re wearing deodorant, your body will start producing more sweat or find a way to unclog the glands, causing you to stink again.”

“It is generally recommended that you change deodorants every six months,” he says.

Connor clarified in the comments section that you should change your deodorant brand specifically.

Because different brands use different formulas, your body won’t have time to adjust to just one.

The news delighted a large number of viewers:

“I’ve noticed that! Not that I stink any more, but that the deodorant wears off faster.”

“Every couple of months,” one wrote.

“Mhm, I found this a few years ago! I always have to switch based on the active ingredient,” said one.

