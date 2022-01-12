You’re using your pan incorrectly– there’s a simple trick to determining whether or not food will stick to a stainless steel pan while cooking.

When it comes to using a stovetop, SCRAPING cooked food off a pan is not something that most people look forward to.

Fortunately, an expert says you shouldn’t have to do that anymore, and she shared a simple trick for determining whether or not food will stick to a stainless steel pan while cooking.

“Are you put off by the fact that food sticks to stainless steel when you cook?

The text over a video posted to The Asian Test Kitchen’s TikTok account read, “Do the water test.”

The person in this video then poured water into a hot pan, which condensed into a large droplet almost instantly.

“If the water forms a large droplet like this, the pan is ready!” continued the video.

“Once the pan is hot enough, add oil before cooking,” the creator wrote in the video’s comments section.

“It doesn’t have to be a lot, but it does require some oil to create a barrier.”

She also pointed out that food frequently sticks to a pan because it isn’t hot enough to begin with.

Another TikToker responded to a commenter who expressed concern about the pan becoming too hot by saying, “When the water vaporizes, it’s too hot.”

“Turn the heat down a little when the water has the Leidenfrost effect, and that’s the right heat.”

“Thank you!” said the original poster in response to the comment.

“A phenomenon where a liquid heated past its boiling point doesn’t evaporate, but rather silently glides on the surface of whatever it’s resting on,” according to Science Friday.

According to another expert, another reason for food sticking to a pan is that it hasn’t finished cooking.

“If whatever you’re cooking – like meatseggsanything else – is sticking to the pan, it isn’t done yet,” they explained in a previous TikTok video.

“When it’s finished, it’ll be released.”

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.