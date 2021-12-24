You’re wrapping your shirts incorrectly; if you do it correctly, you’ll have a box ready for any size shirt.

The days of squandering wrapping paper and boxes are long gone.

A clever woman has revealed how to make the ideal sized box for any size shirt, saving both space and paper.

“Right now I’m wrapping a lot of gifts and I’d like to show you this life hack that I learned last year that literally changed my life,” the woman, who goes by the name Bella, said in a video shared with her over one million TikTok followers.

“This is all you have to do if you have a bunch of shirt boxes and need a smaller one.”

She started by folding the box almost in half, but she stopped a few inches short of the edge, which was already folded down.

“So you just fold it over on one side and crease it,” she explained as she demonstrated the process.

The video then showed two folded lines that ran the length of the box.

Bella told her followers to cut each line a few inches deep on both sides of the box.

The cut sections became the flaps for a new box side, while the larger portions became the top and bottom of a new, smaller box.

“This is a game-changer,” Bella stated emphatically.

“Look at how adorable he is.”

Her fans were ecstatic about the hack, and many expressed gratitude to her for showing it to them.

One follower said, “I really needed this life hack.”

“Thank you, and Merry Christmas,” says the narrator.

“Thank you,” said someone else.

“This will be extremely beneficial.”

“Where was this yesterday when I was wrapping my husband’s clothes?” wrote a third person, who appeared to have watched the video too late.

Several gift-wrapping hacks have been shared on TikTok to make the holiday season a little easier.

A previous expert demonstrated how to wrap a rectangular object with only one piece of tape.

Another person demonstrated how to wrap a present without using any tape at all, which was particularly impressive.

