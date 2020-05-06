YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Is Pregnant 5 Months After Newborn Son’s Tragic Death

Congrats are in order for this YouTube couple!

Brittani Boren Leach shared the exciting and special news that she’s pregnant!

She and her husband are expecting their fourth child together, which comes five months after her newborn son passed away.

The YouTube star and proud momma made the baby announcement on Instagram in two heartwarming ways.

First, Brittani shared a sweet video of her cradling her bump and walking in a field of grass with her three sons, step-daughter and husband Jeff Leach.

The video also paid homage to her late newborn son, Crew.

Secondly, she uploaded a pic of her and her hubby showing her black-and-white sonogram.

“The day I found out I was pregnant, was a week after we moved into our new house, and the Coronavirus pandemic had just begun to hit hard,” she started her detailed post on Tuesday. “That night I told Jeff I was pregnant, and we cried.”

“We cried tears of joy and happiness, tears of sadness, tears of nervousness, and tears of hope,” she added. “God has sent us the biggest blessing in the midst of many difficult trials and we are so thankful.”

Before signing off, she wrote, “We are so excited to meet this little heaven-sent blessing that big brother Crew has picked out just for us.”

A day prior, Brittani uploaded a heartfelt video announcing her pregnancy.

“Sent straight from Heaven and without a doubt, hand-picked by big brother Crew himself, estimated to arrive on December 1, 2020,” she said of the baby news. “We wanted to announce in a way that honored our sweet Crew, so thank you @elliott.beltran for this amazing video.”

Back in January, the YouTube star shared the heartbreaking news that her three-month-old baby had passed away.

“We laid our sweet baby to rest today, and a part of me went with him,” Boren stated, two weeks after her little one’s death. “We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family, because we are. And until we get to Heaven, I know he’s smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus. I just wish he was here instead.”

She added, “We laid a tiny blue cape with a “C” on it over his casket to celebrate our little Hero Crew. It was Jeff’s idea and I loved it. Thank you to everyone who made it today, your support means so much to us. #crewscrew #blueforcrew.”

According to Brittani, on Christmas Day, she laid her newborn down for a nap but when she went to check in on him, something was wrong.

“He was not breathing,” she shared back in December. “We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real.”

On Tuesday, Brittani took a moment to thank her fans and followers for their love and support during this time.

“”Thank you” could never be enough to say how grateful we are for all of your kind words on yesterday’s announcement,” she shared. “So for loss of a better word, “Thank You”, from Jeff and I both, we are so grateful to have the love and support from so many people we’ve yet had the privilege to meet.”

Congrats to the couple on their little one!