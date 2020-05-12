YouTube Star Corey La Barrie Dead at 25 in Car Crash

17 SHARES Share Tweet

The YouTube community is in mourning after Corey La Barrie died on Sunday, May 10.

His mother and brother confirmed in separate Instagram posts that Corey was the victim of a drunk-driving accident, which took place on his 25th birthday. On Monday afternoon, his brother Jarrad La Barrie shared, “This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving.”

He continued, “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do I don’t how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f–king much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P.”

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed in a press release that Ink Masters star Daniel Silva was allegedly driving a McLaren at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and “ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree.” The officials claimed that Silva “attempted” to flee the scene, but was stopped by eyewitnesses. He has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Additionally, the authorities confirmed that the passenger “succumbed to his injuries” after being transported to a hospital, although they did not name Corey as they have yet to inform next of kin.

Numerous friends and acquaintances of the YouTube star have expressed their condolences to the La Barrie family on social media, including Rebecca Blackand Ethan Dolan of the Dolan Twins. In addition, some of the stars of the YouTube show Reality House spoke out about the privilege of getting to know the star. Ryan Abe wrote on Twitter, “From the tours, to the random videos we made, to our late night heart to hearts, I will never forget you. I know your saying was ‘under appreciated,’ but you are and always will be so f–king loved.”

Corey will be most remembered for his YouTube channel, which garnered over 700,000 subscribers.

E! News has reached out to Silva’s rep for comment.