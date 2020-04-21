YouTuber Casey Neistat’s Experience With a Random Act of Kindness Will Encourage You To Give Back

Majority of the time, hitting or scratching another person’s car leads to anger and frustration, but if you are YouTuber Casey Neistat, it means just the opposite.

Neistat, who has 12 million subscribers on the video streaming platform, took to Twitter to explain what happened when he scratched someone’s car while parking his truck. He did the right thing and left a note, complete with an apology for the inconvenience, an offer to pay for the damages and his phone number where he could be reached.

“Been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA.” Neistat wrote to his followers “I scratched a guys car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch.” He added that he left a note on the windshield that read, “Hello. I scratched the hood of your car while parking mine. Please call/text so I can pay for the repair. My sincerest apologies for the trouble.”

But the stranger’s response was something he never expected: He asked Neistat to take any money that he had put aside for the repairs and do something good with it.

“Hey thank you so much for the note. Please don’t worry about the scratch.” the stranger texted him. “Any money you had to put towards my car feel free to please donate to a local venice food bank. Have a great week!”

Neistat then went on to donate $250 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in honor of “Mr. Scratched Car.” He also ends the thread by admitting that he’s “also a terrible driver” but the heartwarming exchange between the YouTuber and the stranger has since viral on Twitter with over 18,000 retweets.

This is not the first act of kindness in recent months that has warmed hearts. Celebrities such as Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sophie Bush are helping to do their part too! Schwarzenegger took to his social platforms to encourage checking in on family and friends after a stranger offered him one of her packs of toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic and Bush cooked extra food (wrapped in Clorox wipes) for her local UPS delivery man.

As the One Tree Hill alum said, “It’s a small act of kindness, within my control in an out of control world.”