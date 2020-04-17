YouTube’s “Talking Kitty Cat” Star Steve Cash Dead at 40

The YouTube community has lost a bright star.

Steve Cash, the longtime YouTuber famous for his “Talking Kitty Cat” series, has died at 40 years old. According to the Nampa Police Department in Idaho, police responded to a call on Thursday around 7:30 a.m and found Cash dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Per the police department, he was found inside his home and there is no indication of foul play.

The YouTube personality’s wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, confirmed the news of his death in a Facebook post, writing, “This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”

Cash’s sister Candida also commented on the news on Facebook, writing on her page, “Rest In Peace my baby brother Steve Cash.”

After joining YouTube in 2007, Cash had since amassed more than 2 million subscribers and even more views to his cat series, in which the animals were voiced.”Talking Kitty Cat 44 – BAD! BAD! BAD!” his most viewed video, has been watched more than 17 million times since being posted in 2015. He last uploaded a video on Dec. 30, 2019 to his channel, which has accumulated more than 770 million views to date.

In September 2019, after a fan pointed out Cash had been more active on social media, the YouTube star responded, “Nah, just bipolar. I’m on a manic up right now. When I go back into depression I’ll vacate everything.”

Since news of his death emerged, loved ones and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Cash, who was known as both a beloved YouTube creator and musician.

“R.i.p. Steve Cash you made us laugh & brought us together with your videos,” one Facebook post read.

“I am saddened to hear that Steve Cash has taken his own life,” another tweet read. “He brought so much joy to others with his Talking Kitty Cat series, I just wished he had kept some of that joy for himself. RIP Steve.”