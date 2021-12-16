You’ve been applying fake tan incorrectly… you should be using DRY SHAMPOO to keep the mess to a minimum.

You’ve been doing fake tanning all wrong… you should be using DRY SHAMPOO to keep the mess to a minimum.

The bronzing process, as any fake tan enthusiast knows, can be a real pain.

However, one woman has devised a novel new method for minimizing the mess, and all you need is a can of dry shampoo.

“If you’re a girl who tans, you need to keep watching,” Jess Sheppard said on TikTok, explaining the hack.

“I’ve got a life-changing tip for you.”

“Have you ever worn a white dress and been concerned about tan getting under your armpits or getting the little patches on your inner elbows?”

If you’ve had that experience before, Jess recommends using dry shampoo to avoid it happening again.

“Just spray it on your inner elbows and under your armpits and the tan stays put!” she exclaimed, grinning.

“It doesn’t get the unattractive sweat patch mark at all.”

“You’ll thank me later!”

“I’m a bridesmaid this summer and I was SO SCARED about this,” one commenter wrote.

“Bless you sister, you just saved my life.”

“You have just saved a girl for her hen do! Thank you!!” said another.

Another person described the hack as a “game changer,” while another called Jess a “genius.”

