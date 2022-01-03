You’ve been applying fake tan to your face incorrectly – a beauty fan explains how to achieve a flawless, even bronze.

You’ve been applying fake tan to your face incorrectly – a beauty fan reveals how to get a flawless, even bronze.

THERE’S nothing more aggravating than applying fake tan only to end up with a patchy, uneven complexion.

However, one beauty fan claims to have devised a clever hack that ensures she always has a flawlessly bronzed complexion.

Theresa shared the trick on TikTok, in which she uses Superdrug’s £6.99 Solait Ultimate Dark Mousse.

She told viewers, “This is the best tan I’ve found for my face.”

“I’m going to be honest, none of the tans I’ve tried on my face have turned out well.

This, on the other hand, is incredible.

“With the hack I’m about to show you, hello 2022!”

Theresa started by moisturizing her face thoroughly, using E45 Moisturising Lotion as her go-to low-cost moisturizer.

She then applied three pumps of tan to one of two large cotton wool pads.

She then gently patted the foam with the other pad.

She removed the top pad after 30 seconds and used that to apply the product to her face.

“Now it’s all applied,” she explained.

“What I’m going to do is do the exact same thing in half an hour.”

“Then I’ll go to bed, and in the morning I’ll wash it off and show you.”

She returned the next morning to flaunt her flawlessly bronzed face.

Other beauty fans praised Theresa for the hack, and her video was quickly inundated with comments.

One person wrote, “This is one of the best tans around!! It’s massively underrated.”

Another viewer wondered, “How have you not gotten more followers!!!”

“I can’t help but wonder how on earth did someone figure this out,” someone else said, while another added, “Love the tip.”

Theresa also mentioned in the video that she only uses the Solait fake tan on her face and has yet to find a body tan that is as effective.

In other beauty news, this hack allows you to extend the life of your acrylic nails, but some users claim it damages the talons.

A hairdresser explains why you should shampoo your hair twice to get the best results.

And a savvy shopper discovered Sanctuary Spa and Aussie Hair dupes for 99p at Aldi.