You’ve been applying fake tans incorrectly – here’s how to get a streak-free glow every time.

You’ve been applying fake tan incorrectly – here’s how to achieve a streak-free glow every time.

ANYONE who fake tans on a regular basis knows how difficult it is to achieve the perfect streak-free glow.

It can be difficult to apply fake tan to your face, especially when it comes to getting it to look natural.

Rose Bruford, a beauty fan, is here to save the day with her ‘life hack’ for fake tan.

Rose revealed her hack on her TikTok account.

‘This changed the game honestly!’ she captioned the video.

“Life hack for all my fake tanners out there,” she said.

“To get the perfect tan on your face, use a beauty blender.”

Rose applies her fake tan to her face in the video, but instead of using a fake tan mitt to rub it in, she uses a beauty blender.

Rose blends in her fake tan with a makeup sponge, ensuring that it is streak-free.

Instead of a patchy, orange appearance, this simple hack will give you a natural glow.

After all, what’s worse than a face covered in brown stains?

With this clever method, you won’t have to worry about the tan staining your fingers.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a beauty blender.

A makeup sponge can be found in a variety of places on your local high street, including Boots, Superdrug, and many supermarkets.

Many fake tan fans were impressed with the hack and expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“Great idea,” one person said.

“I’m going to do this, thanks!” said another.

“Why have I never thought of this,” said a third.

Meanwhile, fans of fake tan swear they’ve figured out how to keep the lotion from stinking up your sheets while also cutting stains.

