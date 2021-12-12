You’ve been applying foundation incorrectly – here’s how to get rid of that ‘fuzzy face’ for good.

You’ve been applying foundation incorrectly – here’s how to finally get rid of that ‘fuzzy face.’

A MAKE-UP ARTIST has revealed a simple way to make your peach fuzz less noticeable.

Despite the fact that plans with friends and family have begun to be canceled, we all want to look and feel our best during the holidays.

Makeupmafiaxx, a TikTok make-up artist, has revealed how to look our best for those holiday selfies.

In a video that has already received over 800,000 views, Makeupmafiaxx demonstrated how to apply foundation correctly.

“You are putting on your foundation wrong, and let me tell you why,” the makeup artist, known online as makeupmafia, said in the video.

According to the woman, who is originally from the United States but now resides in Canada, blending your foundation into your skin with circular motions is simply moving the product around and disturbing any peach fuzz you may have.

“As a result, it’ll look all bumpy,” she added.

“Take your foundation brush and press it down into the skin if you want a more airbrushed look.”

She claims that if you keep brushing in the same direction, your skin will appear smoother because you won’t disturb any of the fine hairs on your face.

While some users were eager to try the technique, others believed it would not work for them.

“If you use a brush, you’re already putting your makeup on incorrectly,” one person wrote. “Use a roller or, better yet, your fingers, the heat from your fingers spreads it better.”

“No one is doing it incorrectly.

They go about it in their own way, with their own sense of style and advice.

Another user commented, “Do you!”

“Thanks for this, gonna try this tomorrow!” one user said of the hack.

“Ok this got me shocked I’m so trying this thank you for the tip,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, people assume I curl my hair with a £450 Dyson Airwrap, but I do it for free with a t-shirt – it’s that easy.

Also, a woman reveals a simple method for making her curls last all night – and it involves no heat.

Finally, in a bizarre TikTok beauty hack, women are dunking their heads in a bowl to achieve the perfect curls.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.