You’ve been applying foundation incorrectly; the proper technique provides full coverage without appearing cakey.

YOU MIGHT THINK YOU HAVE YOUR MAKEUP DOWN…but it turns out we’ve been applying your foundation incorrectly all along.

You’ve come to the right place if you’re wondering why your foundation looks cakey or doesn’t give you as much coverage as it should.

Megan Lavallie’s makeup tip videos have helped her gain a following on TikTok.

And she’s back with a new tip on how to apply foundation correctly for full coverage without looking too thick.

Megan, who has over 416k TikTok followers, posted the tip with the caption, “It depends on the product you’re using, but I wait about 1.5 minutes.”

“When I’m using a dewier foundation, I like to place it with my fingers where I want the most coverage and let it dry down a little bit,” she explained.

“This way, I’ll be able to get the most coverage in this area and then blend it out.”

“It’s great because it eliminates the need for additional product on top.”

Megan applies her foundation in the video and explains why she likes to let it sit for a minute or so before applying it to the skin.

Megan’s foundation looks flawless when she’s done.

Megan’s hack clearly impressed many people, as her video has received 95.3k views and 3,100 likes in just one day.

Many TikTok users were impressed by Megan’s tip and expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“Thank you for constantly educating us all! Your tips and tricks are soooo great… you’re so talented! I’ve changed so many things with my makeup,” one person said.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“The best TikTok tips,” another added.

“This is such a useful trick! I’ll definitely give it a try,” a third person said.

“Appreciate how your content is unique and actually helps!” said another.

Meanwhile, you’ve been styling your brows incorrectly – the key to keeping them fluffy and in place costs just £5.

Also, you’ve been doing your makeup incorrectly, which is why it doesn’t last all day.

Furthermore, you’ve been doing your messy bun incorrectly…this simple method ensures that it always looks perfect.

If that wasn’t enough, you’ve been applying fake tan incorrectly – here’s how to get a streak-free glow every time…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.