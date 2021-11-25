You’ve been applying your makeup incorrectly – here’s how to get an instant nose job with one simple beauty hack.

How to give yourself an instant nose job with one simple beauty hack if you’ve been doing your makeup incorrectly.

A BEAUTY guru has revealed that a simple hack can be used to get an instant nose job.

Ellie Zeiler, a YouTube influencer, posted a video showing how people who are unhappy with the shape of their nose do not need to consider surgery.

Ellie, who goes by the handle @elliezeiler on TikTok, said that all you need is white eyeliner.

Ellie demonstrated how she uses eyeliner to draw a white line across the bridge of her nose in her video.

She then uses the pencil to draw a small dot on the tip of her nose.

She also draws a line under her brows and in the corner of her eyes with white eyeliner.

She blends the white make-up into her face with her finger for the full effect, giving the appearance of light hitting her face and slimming her nose.

Ellie used the £5.50 Nyx Jumbo Pencil in the shade’milk’ for those on a budget.

Her video has amassed a whopping 10.7 million views, and many people have praised it in the comments section.

“I’m in desperate need of this right now,” one person said.

“I literally placed my order after seeing this,” another user added.

“Omg, I have this, but I’ve never used it as a highlighter…will be trying,” a third person said.

Previously, a woman described how she began saving for a nose job at the age of ten, getting up at 4.30 a.m. to do her makeup, and never allowing the postie to see her slap-free.

And a woman shows off her amazing before and after nose job results, and people can’t believe she’s the same person.

