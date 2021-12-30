You’ve been baking your cookies incorrectly – here’s how to fix it with just one ingredient.

You’ve been baking your cookies incorrectly – here’s how to make them round and perfect with just one ingredient.

Have you ever wondered how bakers achieve perfect round cookies?

A Texas mom has discovered that all you need is a cup or a glass to achieve the perfect shape.

As soon as you remove your cookies from the oven, grab a cup or glass that is large enough to accommodate the cookie.

Place the cup over the cookie and gently move it around in a circle a few times to ensure it touches all four corners of the cup.

Lift the cup after a few seconds to reveal a perfectly round baked good.

Because the cookie is still warm, molding it into a shape will be simple.

Allow a few minutes for them to cool before surprising your family with perfectly round cookies.

Furthermore, if you’re making cookies with a specific shape and they don’t turn out as expected, you can cut them with the cutter while they’re still hot.

A cooking expert previously revealed what to do with leftover cookie dough after using a cookie cutter.

Sarah Wohlner, a cooking fanatic, shared her tip with her nearly 600,000 TikTok followers.

She admitted at the start of her video, “I found this out way too late in life.”

“If you ever use a cookie cutter and have scraps from the edge pieces, just put them back inside the cookie mold and press down,” she advised as she carried out her plan for her audience.

When there isn’t enough dough to roll out and cut into the traditional way, this method comes in handy.

Sarah explains, “It’s the best and easiest way to use up all the cookie dough without having a random misshapen blob on your baking sheet.”

“If you have thumbprints like mine, simply flip it over and it’ll be as good as new,” she added.

Sarah was left with an extra cookie that was shaped exactly like the others when she was finished.

The tip went over well with her followers, and it arrived just in time for those baking Christmas cookies.