You’ve been boiling your eggs incorrectly… and it’s all because of the water temperature.

You’ve been boiling your eggs incorrectly… and it all comes down to water temperature.

BOILING AN EGG is one of the simplest culinary tasks, and one that we are taught from a young age.

People have been boiling eggs incorrectly for years, according to a new TikTok video, and it all has to do with the temperature of the water.

“It took 30 years to realize there are skills in boiling eggs,” the LifeTipSing account captioned a video on the social media site.

Many people cook their eggs in boiling water, but this turns the egg green on the surface.

“This is iron sulphide, which has the potential to cause enteritis,” they said in the video.

Instead, fill a pot halfway with cold water and a spoonful of salt, then crack in the eggs and cook for eight minutes.

“After five minutes, take the eggs out and place them in cold water,” they added.

The yolk is “orange-yellow” when eggs are cooked properly, making them healthier to eat.

After watching the video, viewers weighed in on the new method in the comments section.

One person wrote, “This is how I boiled my eggs for years.”

“It’s amazing that people are only now discovering this, and it also makes peeling the eggs easier.”

Someone else added, “Just put them in cold water after boiling, no need for salt…”

Others claimed that the egg’s green color was caused by it being overcooked in the video.

