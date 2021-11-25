You’ve been brushing your hair incorrectly, and it all comes down to the angle of the brush…

You’ve been brushing your hair incorrectly, and the key is to get the brush angle correct…

PULLING your brush through a knot in your hair is not only inconvenient, but it’s also bad for your hair.

However, if you use your brush correctly, you can avoid all of this.

Audrey Victoria, a TikTok user, posted a video on how to brush your hair perfectly, and it all comes down to the angle of the brush.

Audrey wrote, “Stop brushing your hair like this,” as she struggled to get a horizontal brush through a tangle in her hair.

Instead, she raised her brush vertically and dragged it through the air with ease.

“Instead, do this,” she advised, “no yanking and no breakage.”

Someone wrote, “Yeah, I tried it, and it works!” while another added, “Great tip.”

Others quickly pointed out that the hack won’t work on curly hair, and that the hair should be brushed from the bottom to the top rather than vice versa.

Audrey has 1.6 million followers thanks to her amazing hair tip videos, in which she regularly shares her haircare product recommendations.

Audrey also uses green tea as a hair rinse to promote hair growth in another video.

After shampooing, she recommends applying a brewed, cooled cup of green tea to the hair and leaving it on for 20 minutes before washing it out and conditioning it.

“Green tea is anti-inflammatory, so it can aid in the reduction of scalp inflammation,” she wrote alongside the video.

One ecstatic follower exclaimed, “I love all your hacks, they saved my hair!”

Curl your hair with a sock.

That’s right!

A hairdresser offers advice on how to avoid being ripped off at the salon.

In addition, another hairstylist reveals the most vexing things customers say during their appointments.