You’ve been brushing your hair incorrectly, and it’s all about the brush angle.

You’ve been brushing your hair incorrectly, and it all comes down to the angle of the brush.

PULLING YOUR BRUSH THROUGH A KNOT IN YOUR HAIR IS NOT ONLY INJURYING, BUT IT’S EVEN WORSE FOR YOUR HAIR.

All of this, however, could be avoided if you simply used your brush correctly.

Audrey Victoria, a TikTok user, posted a video explaining how to brush your hair perfectly, and it all comes down to the angle of the brush.

Audrey wrote, “Stop brushing your hair like this,” as she struggled to get a horizontal brush through a tangle in her hair.

Instead, she angled her brush vertically and easily pulled it through.

“Instead, do this,” she advised, “no yanking and no breaking.”

Someone wrote, “Yeah, I tried it, and it works!” while another added, “Great tip.”

Others quickly pointed out that the hack won’t work on curly hair, and that the hair should be brushed from the bottom to the top rather than vice versa.

Audrey has amassed a massive 1.6 million followers thanks to her amazing hair tip videos, in which she regularly shares her haircare product recommendations.

Audrey also uses green tea as a hair rinse to promote hair growth in another of her videos.

After shampooing, she recommends applying a brewed, cooled cup of green tea to the hair and leaving it on for 20 minutes before washing and conditioning.

She wrote alongside the video, “Green tea is anti-inflammatory, so it can help reduce scalp inflammation.”

“I love all your hacks; they saved my hair!” one ecstatic fan exclaimed.

Curl your hair using a sock

Yes, it is true!

A hairstylist gives advice on how to avoid being taken advantage of at the salon.

In addition, another hairstylist reveals the most vexing things clients say during appointments.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]