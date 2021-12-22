You’ve been buying avocados incorrectly – this handy trick will ensure that you always get the perfect one.

There’s nothing more frustrating than paying a lot of money for an avocado only to discover it’s rotten when you cut it open.

However, one astute shopper has discovered a handy trick for selecting the perfect avocado every time.

MommyLifeSquad, a TikTok user, posted a video on the social media platform explaining that removing the “cap” from the bottom of the fruit can tell you how good it is.

“Pinch off the cap,” she said, before going on to say, “If it’s white, it’s rotten.”

She went on to say, “If it’s brown, it’s about to go bad.”

You’re looking for an avocado with a green cap beneath the cap.

“As long as it’s green,” she concluded.

“Wow,” one viewer wrote, praising the woman for the hack.

“Today was a new experience for me.”

“I had no idea,” she says.

Another person added, “Now I see why I always get bad Avocados.”

Someone else commented, “I’ve been eating avocados for the longest…never knew.”

Another person stated that removing the avocado’s cap causes it to spoil.

“This is 100 percent correct, but it also lets air in, which causes them to go bad quickly,” the person wrote, adding, “Wow, good to know.”

