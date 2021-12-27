You’ve been carrying your purse incorrectly; with the help of an expert, learn how to change it from a cross-body to a shoulder bag.

You’ve been carrying your purse incorrectly; with the help of an expert, learn how to convert it from a cross-body to a shoulder bag.

WHO doesn’t appreciate a piece of clothing that can be worn in a variety of ways?

Well, according to a woman, you can convert some of your purses from a cross-body to a shoulder bag.

Tiffany, a social media fashion blogger, demonstrated how she makes two bags out of one in a video.

She quickly doubled up the straps on a cross-body bag with a front flap and clasped them with the closure.

She double-strapped the bag by tucking the top of the handle inside.

Many girls commented on the video, saying they were all aware of the trick but needed to be reminded now and then.

“I do this all the time!” one woman wrote.

But that wasn’t the only trick we picked up today.

Previously, a woman revealed how to get more time at Drybar to get your hair done without being rushed out the door.

“Tell me if you don’t have white girl hair,” she said to her friend, referring to straight hair.

“You have to put in the notes that you have textured hair because if you don’t, they’ll book you for 45 minutes and then rush your hair and f**k it up,” the former Drybar employee said in the video.

Other Drybar employees responded to the comment by saying they agreed with the advice because they often feel bad when they don’t do a good job because they don’t have enough time.

Others added that the same is true for women with extremely long hair because it takes longer to style.

