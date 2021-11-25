You’ve been changing your baby incorrectly – the trick to getting them to stop peeing on you is so simple that it’s blowing parents’ minds.

You’ve been changing your baby incorrectly – the trick to preventing them from peeing on you is so simple that it’s blowing parents’ minds.

MOST MOMS HAVE BEEN COVERED IN PEE DURING A NAPPER CHANGE – some on a daily basis.

But one astute mother has devised a brilliant solution to avoid this.

Chloe Durns, a first-time mother who gave birth to son Roman in September, devised the hack and shared it on TikTok.

“I always wipe Roman’s belly before I change him, so he doesn’t wee once the nappy opens,” Chloe wrote alongside a video of her gently wiping her son’s stomach with a wipe.

While Roman could be seen slightly scrunching up his nose at the coldness of the wipe, Chloe’s method meant he became accustomed to the change in temperature before the nappy change, and thus didn’t start peeing as soon as he felt the cold air.

Parents praised Chloe, 19, for her clever suggestion, with mother Jade saying, “So five kids later, peed on more times than I can count, and I just come across this now?”

Another grateful, dry mother wrote, “Thank you thank you thank you.”

Someone else remarked, “How am I only just learning this s**t?”

Others were taken aback by the suggestion, and wondered if it would work on their children.

“Does this actually work? My little one is due in eight weeks, and I’d like to avoid getting peed on,” Katy, a pregnant mother, wrote.

“It’s fine for my little one,” Chloe replied.

Since I’ve done this, I’ve never been peed on.

“Worth a try!”

Chloe not only gained admiration from other mothers for her clever tip, but she also increased her following, with 33,200 people now following her for similar clever hacks.

