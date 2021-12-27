You’ve been cleaning a common item incorrectly–I’m an expert, and I’ll show you how to get it clean and odor-free.

You’ve been cleaning a common item incorrectly–I’m an expert, and this is how to clean and deodorize it.

A CLEANING AND DO-IT-YOURSELF expert has revealed how she removes tough stains from mattresses.

She also claimed that her method leaves it smelling as good as new.

On TikTok, the expert, who goes by the handle DIY Queen, shared her advice with her nearly 600,000 followers.

She demonstrated how to remove urine stains and odor from a mattress in this video.

She started by mixing some Oxi Clean Laundry andamp; Home Sanitizer with warm water and Dawn dish soap in the Bissell Little Green Pro Commercial Spot Cleaner.

She then scrubbed the stains and steam-clean the mattress.

Viewers saw dirty brown water pouring out of the shampooer into the sink after she was finished.

The process was then completed by using a common household item by the expert.

“After you’ve finished shampooing the mattress, you’re going to sprinkle baking soda all over it for the holy grail,” the expert explained.

“Make sure it’s completely dry before moving on – this is crucial.”

“And then you’re going to completely vacuum up the odor.”

At the end of her tour, the woman revealed a mattress that was completely stain and odor-free.

Her fans were overjoyed at how clean the mattress had turned out and sang her praises.

One viewer wrote, “This is now my favorite account, thank you!!”

She was referred to as a “lifesaver” by another user.

Another TikToker suggested using a mattress protector that can be removed from the mattress and washed if you don’t have access to a shampooing machine.

She did admit, however, that mattress protectors can only do so much, and she suggested shampooing and vacuuming the mattress at least once a year.

Another TikToker revealed that she cleans her mattress with denture cleaning tablets to keep it looking new.

“It literally vanished before my eyes,” the woman said after spraying her mattress with a denture cleaner and water mixture.

