You’ve been cleaning black mold incorrectly – with my simple tip, you can avoid using harsh chemicals entirely.

You’ve been cleaning black mold incorrectly – my simple tip eliminates the need for harsh chemicals.

BLACK MOLD is the last thing anyone wants to find in their home.

If you do find any, a cleaning and lifestyle expert has a simple solution for getting rid of them without using any harsh chemicals.

Carolina Mccauley, an Australian cleaning and organizing guru, posted a step-by-step video guide for removing black mold on her popular TikTok account.

She first recommended that people fill a spray bottle with undiluted vinegar.

She then instructed us to spray it directly on the black mold and wait 20 minutes.

She was dealing with black mold near her window in the video.

She suggested wiping it away with a cloth once the timer was up.

She concluded, “Nice and clean again.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, untreated black mold can cause a variety of health problems in people, including ” stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing or wheezing, burning eyes, or skin rash.”

People with asthma may have a stronger reaction.

Black mold thrives in moist environments like faucets, pipes, and windows.

When cleaning black mold on your own, it’s best to use protective gear like gloves and a face mask to avoid coming into direct contact with the mold and inhaling it.

While Carolina’s suggestion was well received by her followers, it’s best to leave larger mold infestations to the professionals.

If your black mold has grown to cover more than a 10-square-foot radius, call a professional, according to SafeWise, a crime and safety trends website.

Vinegar isn’t just good for getting rid of black mold.

Vinegar can be used to clean raw vegetables, brighten clothing, and remove limescale from toilets, among other things.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.