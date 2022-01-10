You’ve been cleaning your baking trays incorrectly… this trick with a 2p coin will restore them to like-new condition.

You’ve been cleaning your baking trays incorrectly… this 2p coin trick will restore them to like-new condition.

We’ve all got a couple of soiled baking trays stashed away in our kitchens.

But here’s a tip that will have them spotless in no time, and it only requires a 2p coin.

If your baking trays are caked in grease and grime, you might be tempted to throw them out rather than deal with the mess.

Try this 2p tip before you say goodbye to your trusty trays.

To begin, soak your baking tray in hot, soapy water for 15 minutes.

Allow 30 minutes for the process to complete.

To cut through the layers of muck, scrub the tray in a circular motion with a 2p coin.

Rinse the baking tray and the loosened filth together.

Run the tray through the dishwasher for a final clean.

This method should not be used on non-stick pans because it may damage the coating.

To avoid burnt-on liquids, grease, and oil, use baking parchment on your baking trays whenever possible to prevent grime build-up before it gets bad again.

You can even buy reusable tray liners instead of disposable roasting tins, which are better for the environment.

To loosen the cooking grease on your oven trays, soak them in hot, soapy water right after use.

