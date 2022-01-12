You’ve been cleaning your bathroom incorrectly – here are five helpful hints.

You’ve been cleaning your bathroom incorrectly – here are five things you should know.

It can be difficult to keep a bathroom clean on a regular basis, but it does not have to be.

Experts suggest that every homeowner be aware of the following five cleaning tips and tricks.

Because the toilet is often the center of attention in a bathroom, it requires extra care.

On her TikTok channel, Jamie Michelle, a lifestyle guru, detailed how she cleans her toilet in an attempt to simplify the process.

Before using your regular cleaner, she recommends cleaning off the dust and other particles from the surface.

“Swiffer your toilet before you go in with a liquid cleaner,” she suggested as she dusted her toilet with a Swiffer.

“You can get rid of all the hair and dust by doing it this way before rubbing it around with a wet rag.”

While cleaning the toilet is never enjoyable, she discovered a way to make it more so.

Because toilets have a lot of moisture in them and around them, black mold thrives there.

However, a woman on the internet known as “Clean Snob” claims to know how to permanently stop it from spreading using only three items: vinegar, duct tape, and a rag.

To begin, she suggested turning off the water valve on the toilet and flushing it to clear the tank and bowl of all water.

After that, dry the toilet completely with a rag.

Then seal the toilet’s inside rim where water enters the bowl with duct tape.

“It’ll stick well as long as there’s no water,” she explained.

“Cover all of the holes and double-check that everything is nice and secure.”

Finally, she suggested flushing a jug of white distilled vinegar into the toilet tank.

After that, the vinegar cleans any areas of the toilet where water flows before it reaches the bowl.

The duct tape keeps the vinegar out of the bowl, giving it more time to sanitize.

The Clean Snob suggested waiting a full 24 hours before flushing the vinegar down the toilet, but if this is your only toilet, you may need to adjust that.

Vinegar isn’t just for cleaning toilets; it can also be used to remove odors from any bathroom.

Her housekeeper taught her that all she needs to keep her bathroom smelling fresh is white distilled vinegar and water, according to a mother.

“This trick is a lifesaver if you have men or boys in your house,” she said.

“In a spray bottle, mix one part vinegar with one part warm water,” she advised.

"There isn't another cleaner in the world who can…

