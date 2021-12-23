You’ve been cleaning your carpets incorrectly… the secret to making them look fluffy and new is to use a garden RAKE.

THESE DAYS, IT SEEMS AS IF WE ARE DOING EVERYTHING WRONG – COOKING FOOD WRONG, WASHING OUR HAIR WRONG, AND CLEANING THE HOUSE WRONG.

But one woman has now added her name to the list, revealing on TikTok that we’ve been cleaning our carpets incorrectly.

The majority of us will clean our carpets with a vacuum cleaner – pretty standard, right?

However, according to a professional cleaner, a garden rake should be used instead.

If you’re tired of your hoover becoming clogged with dust and hair, this might be the solution for you.

Ladies, we’re also talking to you if your hair is constantly falling out.

Cleanhappyco, a professional cleaner, revealed that she cleans her carpet with a garden rake.

“When people say I’m stupid and should use a vaccum or that picking up my own hair is gross LOL,” she said.

The woman in the video is seen raking her carpets to remove all of the hair.

And the amount of hair it pulls up at the end will astound you…

The video has clearly impressed many because it has gone viral, garnering 6.7 million views in just five days on TikTok.

There are 554.5k likes, 2,900 comments, and 5,299 shares on this post.

Many TikTok users were blown away by her hack and expressed their delight in the comments section.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Omg… this is so smart,” one person exclaimed.

My hairs have a habit of breaking vacuum cleaners.”

“I think I’d rather do this than disassemble my vacuum once a month and remove a horrifying amount of my own hair from the brush roll,” another said.

“I got a rubber rake for pet hair off Amazon,” a third person wrote.

It gets rid of all my human hair really well!”

“Actually, that’s a very good idea,” another person said.

“Vacuums only pick up so much,” another user said.

We had our carpets steam cleaned, and the technician said they were clean except for some interwoven hair that couldn’t be vacuumed.”

Meanwhile, a woman claims you’ve been using your oven incorrectly after sharing a “hack” for preventing steam from escaping when you open the door.

Also, according to these chefs, you’ve been making mince pies incorrectly – and you’ll never guess the secret ingredient.