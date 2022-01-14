You’ve been cleaning your cast iron skillet incorrectly, and here’s why.

You’ve been cleaning your cast iron skillet incorrectly – here’s why you should use more than just water to clean it.

LET’S GET THIS OUT OF THE WAY: do you wash your cast-iron skillet with soap or without?

According to a cast iron expert, you can clean your cast iron skillet with a little dish soap.

For a long time, there have been differing viewpoints on how to clean a cast iron skillet.

It was once thought that if you want to keep your cast iron seasoned, you shouldn’t scrub or use soap on it.

If you did, you’d have to season it with salt and oil all over again.

Cast Iron Chris, as he is affectionately known on social media, disagrees.

In a video, he claimed, “Soap is safe for your cast iron.”

“Handmade soaps used to have a lot of lye in them back in the day.”

“Lye will strip your seasonings, but modern soaps don’t have any lye in them.”

“By properly cleaning your cast iron, you can ensure that it will continue to look and cook great.”

“Do not put it in the dishwasher though…or leave it sitting in the soapy sink,” one woman advised in the comments section, referring to his advice.

“Plus soap strips oils, yes,” said a second, agreeing with his advice.

Because of the way it’s bonded once heated, it’s NOT SEASONING.

People, soap is safe to use!”

“I’ve always used Dawn on them,” a third explained.

“After they’re clean, I heat them up on the stove with a little oil.”

Previously, a savvy cleaning and cooking fanatic shared an easy recipe for polishing the greasy bottom of the pan with barely any scrubbing – and we’re confident you already have the ingredients on hand.

The first step, according to the health guru, is to sprinkle some salt, followed by a generous dusting of baking powder.

The next step is to pour a little dishwashing liquid over everything and cover it with a few tissues.

This brings us to the last component, white vinegar.

After the mixture has marinated for a while, all that remains is to remove the wet tissues, which should have absorbed all of the hardened grease by this point.

Use the remaining liquid to thoroughly clean the pan’s bottom and give it a thorough rinse; it will look brand new!

