You’ve been cleaning your cat litter tray incorrectly – here are SIX pointers to help you out.

Do you know how to make your cat’s litter tray as comfortable as possible?

Jackson Galaxy, a cat expert with over 30 years of experience caring for your feline friends, shares his best advice.

Cats are used to marking their territory, so getting them to do their business in one box is a win-win situation, according to the cat care expert.

He shared his top tips for doing your cat’s litter the right way on YouTube.

“Litterbox success for you and your cat depends on walking that fine line between necessity and convenience,” Jackson wrote.

“In my (occasionally emotional) opinion, we have moved away from the needs of cats in terms of both elimination convenience and territorial needs, and toward our own aesthetic desires.

“After 30 years of caring for cats and dealing with litterbox issues, I’ve learned that compromise is essential, whether you like it or not.”

Using the wrong brand of litter

“Crystals are one of the things I can’t stand,” Jackson confessed.

He confessed, “Heavily scented litters drive me insane.”

“It’s great for you if you can smell the deodorizer or the flowery scent of the litter when you walk in the room because you know you won’t smell pee or poo.”

“But think about how sensitive your cat’s nose is, and then imagine them sticking their nose into it,” Jackson said.

Using a liner is a good idea.

“I don’t like the liners we use between the litter and the litter box.”

If you use those liners and notice small cuts running all the way through the bottom of the bags, it’s because your cat is trying to bury and scratch something and is getting stuck in the liner.

Placing it in the incorrect location

Jackson said he had a client with pee-stained curtains but wouldn’t put a cat litter tray near her window because she didn’t want it.

Her cats were sending her a message, which she could solve by placing a tray on the counter.

“Cats want a place to bury their litter and kick it out,” Jackson explained.

Using the incorrect box

When it comes to going to the bathroom, cats don’t require any privacy.

“Those cabinets we give cats,” Jackson shared, “are not my favorite.”

“I’m not a big fan of litter boxes with lids,” Jackson admitted as the feral cat explored the great outdoors.

He also mentioned that if another pet or a child were waiting for the cat outside, they would be terrified.

They’re being ‘toilet-trained.’

You must train your cat…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.