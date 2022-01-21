You’ve been cleaning your coffee machine incorrectly—the proper way only requires one common household item.

You’ve been cleaning your coffee machine incorrectly; the proper method requires only one common household item.

For many of us, coffee is the most important meal of the day.

This caffeinated beverage wakes us up and makes us feel ready to face the day.

Most of us, however, slack off when it comes to cleaning our coffee machines at home.

One TikTok user, @JessicaHaizman, claims that cleaning your Keurig machine is actually quite simple—and that you probably already have the only ingredient on hand.

She began by saying, “Fill the reservoir with vinegar and run a cycle like normal.”

“Fill the reservoir with water and run a few more cycles after that cycle has completed.”

It’s that simple!”

When it comes to sprucing up your home, vinegar is a great product.

@Carolina.McCauley, a TikToker, recently used vinegar to unclog and speed up her sink drain.

“Add a cup of baking soda and white vinegar to your drains if they’re slow,” she suggested.

She advised covering the drain with a towel for ten minutes to allow the solution to do its work.

Finally, remove the towel and fill the sink with hot water.

She revealed, “It’s moving much faster now.”

While some users were grateful for the hack, others warned that it should not be repeated:

“Use Drano and snake your drains, y’all.”

“This isn’t going to help,” one of them expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation.

“Do not pour hot water on the floor.”

“Many pipes can be made of plastic, and the plastic can be melted,” a second claimed.

Regardless of what some people think, Carolina has a TikTok following of over 2.5 million users thanks to tips like these.

