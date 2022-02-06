You’ve been cleaning your comforter incorrectly – here are the best cleaning tips.

You’ve been cleaning your comforter incorrectly – here are some helpful hints for a thorough clean.

It doesn’t have to be a chore to clean your comforter.

There’s no need to be concerned about ruining your comforter when you wash it.

There are a few easy ways to make your next comforter wash go smoothly and without ruining your bedspread.

Depending on how frequently your comforter is used, you may only need to wash it once or twice per season.

Check the tag on your comforter before washing it.

This could include crucial information about which products to avoid when washing the item.

It could also help you figure out how to wash your comforter.

Some comforters are only suitable for dry cleaning, so read the labels carefully.

Otherwise, a washing machine might ruin your bedspread.

Take into account the size of your comforter as well as the size of your washing machine.

If you have a larger, thicker comforter, you may need to take it to a laundromat or use a larger washing machine to allow it to move around during the wash cycle.

Before washing your comforter completely, the Good Housekeeping Institute suggests spot treating it.

Even the toughest stains can be helped by using a spot treatment for as little as five minutes before washing your comforter.

Your comforter should be washed twice in the washing machine.

To begin, run a full wash cycle with laundry detergent.

Make sure not to use too much detergent, as this will make rinsing the comforter of suds and soap more difficult.

You could also simply rinse the comforter after the first cycle is finished by repeating a wash cycle without detergent.

To avoid clumping, use dryer balls to dry your bedspread, according to the Good Housekeeping Institute.

It’s a good idea to pause the dryer and fluff the comforter while it’s drying.

This will also help to prevent bunching and clumping, as well as ensuring that your comforter dries evenly.

