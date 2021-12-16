You’ve been cleaning your contact lenses incorrectly – here’s a quick tip to get them clean in seconds.

You’ve been cleaning your contact lenses incorrectly – here’s a quick trick to get them clean in seconds.

THOSE who wear contact lenses understand the difficulty of maintaining them – you may look better without glasses, but cleaning them can be a chore.

Fortunately, a brilliant cleaner has devised the ideal solution, which will have them sparkling clean in seconds.

The TikToker user @drowninlove2 is a big fan of her electric toothbrush in addition to loving contacts.

After that, the astute woman decided to combine the two, resulting in the ultimate lens cleaning solution.

Instead of manually cleaning the lenses, she placed the brush between the contacts’ compartment and the disinfecting liquid.

She simply turned on the toothbrush once everything was put together, and the vibrating sensations did the rest, spinning the lenses around and removing any dirt.

”Might try this!” said one enthusiastic viewer, while another called it a ”clever idea.”

”Omg I’m so doing this tonight when I take mine off,” said someone else, who appeared to have discovered this trick just in time.

