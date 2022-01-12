You’ve been cleaning your grill incorrectly… here’s how an onion can make it spotless.

You’ve been cleaning your grill incorrectly… here’s how an onion can help you keep it spotless.

CLEANING YOUR GRILL can feel like a major undertaking, especially if you have burnt-on food remnants that refuse to budge.

But, before you reach for a chemical-laden grill cleaner, try this simple trick with an onion, which you almost certainly already have on hand.

The unusual tip from Real Simple also includes other chemical-free grill cleaning hacks.

Most grill cleaning methods begin by getting the grill as hot as possible.

This will loosen any burnt-on food bits that have accumulated, making cleanup easier.

Grab an onion from your cupboard once your grill is hot.

To remove any stuck-on food, cut the onion in half and rub it cut-side-down on the grill grates with a grill fork.

Then wipe it down and see what happens.

Glutamic acid, citric acid, and malic acid are all naturally present in the root vegetable, and they all help to break down the debris that has accumulated on the metal grill.

The common onion contains up to 80% water, so there is already a liquid present that will release on the hot grill, making cleanup easier.

This unusual cleaning method also eliminates the use of a stainless steel grill brush, whose bristles could potentially contaminate your food.

Because onions have an unmistakably pungent aroma, make sure to use this cleaning hack when grilling savory dishes.

Keep in mind that the onion may impart additional flavor to your grill, so keep that in mind before grilling something sweet.

